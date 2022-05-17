Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after buying an additional 834,740 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 161,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.