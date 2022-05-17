Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

