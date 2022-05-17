Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

