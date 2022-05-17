Aviva PLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $53,061,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

