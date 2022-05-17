Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 235.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

ENV opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

