Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.