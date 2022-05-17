W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,853 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of W&T Offshore worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $819.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.22.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

