Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,491,195 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,491,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Infosys by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Infosys by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,562,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

