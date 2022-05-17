Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

