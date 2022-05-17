Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,021 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

