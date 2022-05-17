Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,964 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NYSE KNSL opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.51 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.