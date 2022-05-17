OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $143,000 in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,268,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,847,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,941,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

ACRO opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.