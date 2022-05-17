OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ViewRay by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $566.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,245.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $3,139,600. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

