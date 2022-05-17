WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,058 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.