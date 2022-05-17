WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $368,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after buying an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 649,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,868,000 after buying an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,669,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $14,551,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

