Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.