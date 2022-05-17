Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

NDAQ opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average is $184.25. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.