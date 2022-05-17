Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,921 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.47 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

