Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 192,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

