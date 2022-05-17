Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

