Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.09 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average is $236.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

