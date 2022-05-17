Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,580,000 after buying an additional 731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,657 shares of company stock worth $1,410,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average is $147.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

