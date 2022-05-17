Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

