Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

LAWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

