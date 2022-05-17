Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $501,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $11,850,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.