Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after buying an additional 166,213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

