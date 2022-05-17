Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.53.

LEA opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

