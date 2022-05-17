Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

