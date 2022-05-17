Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Universal Insurance worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 105.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

