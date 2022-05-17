Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

