Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,247 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

