Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,369,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

