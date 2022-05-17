Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.80 and a twelve month high of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

