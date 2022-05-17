Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after acquiring an additional 964,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 724,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,562,336 shares of company stock worth $227,323,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

