Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,092 shares of company stock valued at $500,909 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

