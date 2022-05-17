United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,777 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,803,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.67.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

