Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $360.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

