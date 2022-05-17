Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,138 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

FBP opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

First BanCorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.