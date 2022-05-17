Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,604 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 522.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CBIZ worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

