TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.