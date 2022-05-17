TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,874,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

