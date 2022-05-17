TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,920,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,686,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $21,356,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average of $241.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.61 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

