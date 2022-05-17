MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of MultiPlan worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,664,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,125 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 695,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 653,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

