TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.28 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kemper worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $12,345,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kemper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kemper by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 905,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102,313 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE KMPR opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

