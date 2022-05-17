Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

