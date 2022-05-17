TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,440,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $52,164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,500.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,166,000 after buying an additional 234,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $136.31 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

