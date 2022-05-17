TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,891 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

DOV stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

