TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $362.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

