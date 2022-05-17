TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,660 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

