Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

