Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.
Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.